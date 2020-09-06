Long awaited Tua documentary postponed to next weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fans were disappointed Sunday evening when they realized the long awaited program MAGNIFY PRESENTS: Tua did not air.
The documentary follows the lifelong journey of former Alabama quarterback and current Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa.
The documentary was originally scheduled to air Sunday at 3 p.m. CST, but a NHRA drag race that aired right before, ran over due to weather delays.
The special will re air Saturday, September 12 at 3 p.m. CST.
Tua even tweeted the frustrated fans, letting them know it would be worth the wait.
Programmers are advising the new air time for the documentary follows a live college football event, therefore anyone recording should extend the end time on their DVR.
