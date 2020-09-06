Thousands attend Chilton County Fair amid pandemic

CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - The Chilton County Fair brought out thousands to Clanton to have a good time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a good place for everybody to just come together and everybody just safe and keep their social distance and it just great to come out and be with your kids to have a good time,” fair attendee Cole Chandler said.
While some people who attended wore masks, others chose not to.
Fair workers did wear face coverings, wiped down rides, encouraged social distancing and offered hand sanitizer for safety.
The Clinton County Kiwanis Club says the fair is its biggest fundraising event of the year.
“We raise thousands of dollars and we give it all away,” Kiwanis Club member Dan Nolen said. “Mostly to the children of the community.”
All proceeds benefit children’s charities in Chilton County.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.