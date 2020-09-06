Sunday Morning Weather

Meanwhile in The Tropics, one tropical wave over the eastern tropical Atlantic is likely to become a Tropical Depression in the next day or two. There is an 80% chance for development in the next 48 hours and a 90% chance in the next five days. Another tropical wave in the East-Central Caribbean Sea is showing slower signs of development and has only a 10% chance for development over the next five days. Finally, another tropical wave located over West Africa is forecast to move into The Eastern Atlantic today and has an 80% chance for Tropical formation over the next five days. In spite of our pleasant weather this serves as a reminder Hurricane Season is far from finished.