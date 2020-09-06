Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Our early season cold front has now pushed through the state leaving behind noticeably lower dew points meaning drier cooler air and although temperatures will again be near 90 this afternoon no rain is expected through the remainder of the Holiday Weekend across Central Alabama.
Rain chances will, however, be increasing in the coming week. The ridge of high pressure responsible for our pleasant weather pattern will continue building limiting the deeper moisture to the Gulf and allowing the mostly rain free conditions to continue through Tuesday.
By Wednesday an area of low pressure will move south from The Plains States and begin pulling Gulf Moisture north hence, enhancing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. This movement will also bring a a cold front south entering West Alabama by Thursday night and moving out of East Alabama by Friday night. Along this front there will be an increase in rain coverage Thursday and Friday with sunshine set to return along with more sunny, cooler and drier days going into the upcoming weekend.
Meanwhile in The Tropics, one tropical wave over the eastern tropical Atlantic is likely to become a Tropical Depression in the next day or two. There is an 80% chance for development in the next 48 hours and a 90% chance in the next five days. Another tropical wave in the East-Central Caribbean Sea is showing slower signs of development and has only a 10% chance for development over the next five days. Finally, another tropical wave located over West Africa is forecast to move into The Eastern Atlantic today and has an 80% chance for Tropical formation over the next five days. In spite of our pleasant weather this serves as a reminder Hurricane Season is far from finished.
Enjoy your Labor Day Weekend.
