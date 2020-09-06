Spread of jumping carp believed to be limited in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Conservation officials say they believe that an invasive fish species famous for jumping at boaters hasn’t spread into most Alabama waters.
A release by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says silver carp were first found in state waters about five years ago. But so far studies have shown the species is limited mainly to north Alabama’s Pickwick and Wheeler reservoirs.
Online videos show silver carp jumping around and into boats when startled. But they’ve also done damage to waterways in Tennessee and Kentucky.
The fish consume lots of plankton and break up the food chain for other, more desirable species.
