Spanish Fort Police Chief: One officer injured while taking Bass Pro Shops shooting suspect into custody

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) UPDATE: According to the Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber, one of the officers that responded to the scene was injured while taking one of the suspects into custody. He was was treated for his injuries and later released.
According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page, BCSO, Spanish Fort PD and other agencies are on scene at Bass Pro in Spanish Fort in reference to a subject shooting multiple rounds into the boat and ATV service area.
According to a witness who works at the Bass Pro Shops, the subject showed up with two rifles. A subject fired at least 50 shots at the building and even shattered some windows. Workers and customers hid in the upstairs area.
According to Spanish Fort PD, a second person was also arrested in connection to the shooting. The identity of both suspects have not yet been released.
There were no injuries after the shooting.
There is no public safety threat.
