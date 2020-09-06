President Trump issues National Days of Prayer and Remembrance proclamation for 9/11

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Donald Trump issued a National Days of Prayer and Remembrance proclamation to pay tribute to the lives lost on September 11, 2001.
The time of prayer runs from September 4-6.
The White House issued a statement saying, “On these National Days of Prayer and Remembrance, we pray for the families of all those who were lost and honor the courageous heroes who came through for our Nation when we needed them most.”
The Church at Bradford Road Pastor Rodney Davis said even though it’s been nearly 20 years, it’s still essential to remember what happened.
“Anytime you have someone that passes away, the important thing I found out, as a pastor, is to say their name a lot and remember them,” said Davis. “Talking about them keeps their memory and the cause they died for.”
To read the full proclamation, click the link below.
