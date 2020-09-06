Late actor Chadwick Boseman commemorated at Montgomery vigil

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vigil in downtown Montgomery Saturday evening commemorated “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman.
The event included conversations surrounding voting rights, colon cancer, art and even the 2020 Census.
The organizer, Michelle Browder, said she hopes the event provided an opportunity to empower the community.
“Well, it was important to put it together because, first of all, we we kicked it off. We kicked it off, you know, two years ago with the “Black Panther” movie. We had a purple camp carpet. We had the people that came out and dressed in Wakanda gear and just kind of, you know, talked about what this meant for the image to have a black image like this of a young man,” she said.
Mask wearing and social distancing were heavily enforced during the event.
