FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday planning forecast

A large dome of high pressure lingers over our region resulting in another warm, dry forecast and this weather pattern will continue through the remainder of the Holiday Weekend with highs around 90 area wide. In fact, the relatively dry warm air and area of high pressure will continue to influence the weather across the entire Eastern United States with warm, dry and calm conditions through Tuesday although temperatures will trend up a degree or two through the beginning of the week. The only real rain chance will come farther south where a slight increase in moisture is expected.
By Wednesday, with increasing cloud cover in response to the moisture moving north, temperatures will again trend down a few degrees. This will also result in some isolated showers or thunderstorms, especially in the afternoons. Thursday we will see a slight increase in shower or thunderstorm activity, again mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours as an area of low pressure moves east from The Plains States. The added rain and cloud coverage will also result in some cooler afternoon temperatures with at least a chance for showers through the beginning of next weekend.
Meanwhile, The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring four tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin for development into our next named storms over the next five days.
