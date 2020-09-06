FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday planning forecast

By Wednesday, with increasing cloud cover in response to the moisture moving north, temperatures will again trend down a few degrees. This will also result in some isolated showers or thunderstorms, especially in the afternoons. Thursday we will see a slight increase in shower or thunderstorm activity, again mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours as an area of low pressure moves east from The Plains States. The added rain and cloud coverage will also result in some cooler afternoon temperatures with at least a chance for showers through the beginning of next weekend.