Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex opens

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Aquatic Complex in Vestavia Hills opens Labor Day weekend.
If you live in Vestavia Hills you don’t need a membership and entrance is free during Splish Splash September.
- Driver’s license required for proof of residency. If your driver’s license does not list current Vestavia Hills address, you may bring your license or other state-issued photo I.D. along with a current utility bill bearing your name and accurate address.
- Children under 16 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
- Concessions will be available; no outside food or drink other than one reusable water bottle per person.
- Per state health order, the following COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced:
Social distancing requirements
Capacity limitations
Restrooms will be open, but locker rooms and showers will be closed.
Masks encouraged when not in pool.
- Pool hours and capacity limitations may be affected due to lifeguard/staff availability. Check pool status online at https://statusme.com/fs-alabama or call the status hotline at 205.978.0220.
