Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex opens
Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex (Source: City of Vestavia Hills/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff | September 5, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 11:19 AM

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Aquatic Complex in Vestavia Hills opens Labor Day weekend.

If you live in Vestavia Hills you don’t need a membership and entrance is free during Splish Splash September.

  • Driver’s license required for proof of residency. If your driver’s license does not list current Vestavia Hills address, you may bring your license or other state-issued photo I.D. along with a current utility bill bearing your name and accurate address.
  • Children under 16 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
  • Concessions will be available; no outside food or drink other than one reusable water bottle per person.
  • Per state health order, the following COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced:
    Social distancing requirements
    Capacity limitations
    Restrooms will be open, but locker rooms and showers will be closed.
    Masks encouraged when not in pool.
  • Pool hours and capacity limitations may be affected due to lifeguard/staff availability. Check pool status online at https://statusme.com/fs-alabama or call the status hotline at 205.978.0220.
Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex (Source: City of Vestavia Hills/Facebook)

