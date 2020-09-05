Sideline Game of the Week: Hoover beats Vestavia Hills 24-21 to open region play

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Bucs defeated Vestavia Hills 24-21 for our WBRC Sideline Game of the Week. Hoover has now won six straight over the Rebels and 13 of the last 14 in this series that dates back to 1972.
Hoover jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, and took a 17-7 lead into the half. Vestavia Hills quarterback Braden Glenn scored two touchdowns in the fourth to make it a 24-21 game, but time ran up.
Hoover improved to 3-0 (1-0 Region) as Vestavia fell to 0-1 on the season. The Rebels had to cancel their first two games of the season because of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.