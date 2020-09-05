Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Drier and somewhat cooler air is moving into the state behind a weak cold front leaving us with more comfortable conditions for the weekend although afternoon highs will still be close to 90-degrees, these highs will be five degrees or better cooler than our end-of-the-week weather.
A ridge of high pressure will continue building strength over the Mississippi River Valley through the weekend bringing a dry northerly flow of air to the region. There will be a significant drop in humidity as well although by tomorrow moisture will begin increasing as winds become more easterly. Still more of the moisture will be concentrated to the south and east so rain chances will remain limited area wide through the weekend .
An area of low pressure will move into the Atlantic and high pressure will build in from the northeast resulting in a mostly dry weather pattern through the middle of next week. The next significant rain chances may then hold off until the second half of next week as winds become more southwesterly across our area bringing an end to the dry days and returning rain chances to the forecast for the second half of the week.
