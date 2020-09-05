MPD: Woman arrested outside of Walmart after punching officer in the face

MOBILE, Ala. --On Friday, September 4, 2020 at approximately 6:40 p.m., an officer was working an off-duty assignment at the Walmart located at 1300 North University Blvd.
According to MPD, management advised the officer that a woman had left two small children unattended in a vehicle and that the vehicle was parked in the fire lane. They said, when the officer approached the woman asking her to move her vehicle from the fire lane, she became aggressive with the officer and at some point spit in his face. When the officer asked for her name, she refused to provide it and started to walk away.
MPD also states that when the officer stopped her, she spun around on him and punched him in his face. The officer took the woman to the ground while the woman continued to resist arrest. They say, the officer then pulled out his Taser and touch stunned the woman to gain control of her. The officer was then able to get her into handcuffs.
Peta Gay Angella Mcalmon, 45, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assault second degree.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.