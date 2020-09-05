JeffCo Health Department reports drop in required student vaccinations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Health Department reports vaccinations are down among school aged children for in person and virtual learners.
“We’ve seen a tremendous drop in the number of children that have gotten their routine vaccinations, Jefferson County Deputy Health Officer, Dr. David Hicks said. “It’s a requirement to go back to school.
Dr. Hicks said school vaccinations are still legally required, even during a pandemic.
“You’re just so busy, you’re just trying to figure out what this back to school thing is going to look like,” Dr. Hicks said. “It’s not to blame anybody, I just think it may have been out of sight, out of mind.”
Hicks said students may not be allowed to continue in-person or remote learning if they don’t get the required shots.
“What is going to happen is, parents are going to be getting these notifications soon that say your child can not continue to do either virtual or in person education until they get updated,” Dr. Hicks said. “You have to get that done because what is going to happen is it’s going to disrupt your kid’s education, and if they didn’t catch it yet, they are going to catch it soon.”
Dr. Hicks said having updated vaccines is important to help protect other students.
“There are kids that can not get vaccinated, because they have an immune system issue, and they are relying on the rest of us to be vaccinated to protect them,” Dr. Hicks said.
The State Health Department is still compiling a list of exactly how many students are without updated back to school shots, and will be sharing the lists with local health departments in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.