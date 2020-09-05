FIRST ALERT for a few degrees cooler Saturday

Chances for rain will, therefore, be limited until mid-week when moisture begins returning as winds become more southeasterly bringing a chance for afternoon-to-early evening showers. Dew points will also begin rising in response to the moisture return so overnight lows will only fall to around 70. Another system will approach from The Northern Plains Thursday and Friday and with more moisture in place this could again produce another round of rain ahead of our next front which will move into our area by the end of the week or the beginning of next weekend. The exact timing of this system is yet-to-be-determined but long-range forecast models to hint as cooler air by the end of the workweek.