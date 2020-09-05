FIRST ALERT for a few degrees cooler Saturday

A cold front made it as far as the I-85 during the early morning hours and will continue stretching south for the remainder of the day. Winds have shifted to a more northerly direction and may gust up to around 15 mph this afternoon as drier air continues overspreading the region. You may still note a few high, thin, cirrus clouds through the afternoon but sunny conditions will prevail. Temperatures will average about five degrees cooler this afternoon with highs around 90.
With dew points falling overnight lows will be cooler as well, with lows in the 63-66-degree range by sunrise Sunday morning. For the remainder of the weekend high pressure will continue to limit cloud growth with the only chances for rain in areas to the south and east. Afternoon highs will continue to be at or a degree or two above 90. An area of high pressure will continue to build over The Northeastern U.S. serving to reinforce the dome of high pressure building in over the weekend meaning a period of dry, warm weather will continue across The Southeast through the beginning of the week.
Chances for rain will, therefore, be limited until mid-week when moisture begins returning as winds become more southeasterly bringing a chance for afternoon-to-early evening showers. Dew points will also begin rising in response to the moisture return so overnight lows will only fall to around 70. Another system will approach from The Northern Plains Thursday and Friday and with more moisture in place this could again produce another round of rain ahead of our next front which will move into our area by the end of the week or the beginning of next weekend. The exact timing of this system is yet-to-be-determined but long-range forecast models to hint as cooler air by the end of the workweek.
