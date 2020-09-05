BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local business is finding a safe way to feed its customers this Labor Day weekend.
1918 Catering created Dinner Under the Stars to give customers a chance for social distancing while spending time with family or friends this Labor Day Weekend.
Co-Owner Jason Brown says they have plenty of outdoor space to accommodate guests at their restaurant in Homewood.
Between their famous chicken and ribs, Brown says it’s a perfect way to enjoy the holiday.
“With Covid-19 and social distancing measures the government put in place, people have been looking for ways to get out and enjoy themselves,” said Brown. “We looked at and saw the opportunity to provide the service with good food and plenty of room.”
If you would like to attend, Brown says you can call 205-518-5711 or show up.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.