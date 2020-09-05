Chilton County Sheriff’s Office raising money for K-9 bulletproof vests

Chilton County Sheriff’s Office raising money for K-9 bulletproof vests
Officer Missile was shot and wounded after chasing a suspect in Thornsby last week, deputies said. (Source: Chilton County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA Staff | September 4, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 12:23 PM

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is raising money to purchase bulletproof vests for their K-9 officers.

The sheriff’s office said they are raising money after one of their K-9′s, officer Missile, was shot and wounded while tracking down a suspect in Thornsby last week. Missile is expected to recover.

This is the second bad injury Missile suffered, deputies said

The sheriff’s office set up a GoFundMe page. They’re hoping to raise $5,000, which is enough to buy vests for all of their K-9 officers.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.