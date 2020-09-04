WBRC FOX6 News announces new anchor lineup in evening newscasts, adds new traffic anchor to Good Day Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - General Manager, Collin R. Gaston, and News Director, Shannon Isbell, today announced a new weekday anchor lineup to the evening and late newscasts, as well as the addition of a new traffic anchor on Good Day Alabama.
Toi Thornton is the newest member to join the WBRC FOX6 News team as Good Day Alabama’s traffic anchor. Toi is a native of New Orleans but has been a reporter at FOX10 in Mobile for the past three years. Toi replaces Kelsey Davis who has accepted a position at a Gray Television sister station.
WBRC’s new anchor lineup in the weekday evenings is as follows:
The Four
Live at 5
5:30 P.M.
6 On Your Side
9 P.M.
10 P.M.
The new evening and late news team will debut on September 11, 2020.
“We’re incredibly excited to have this dynamic team together each evening and night, and welcome a new face in the mornings,” said WBRC FOX6 News Vice President and General Manager, Collin R. Gaston. “This team has it all – the ability to tell stories compassionately, as well as a connection to Central Alabama. And, they are all exceptional journalists.”
Jonathan and Morgan will continue their investigative work as a part of WBRC’s On Your Side Investigators team. Sarah will maintain her longtime education series “What’s Right with Our Schools”. Catherine will continue “The Daily 6” – WBRC’s daily newsletter each evening, as well as report for the 9 and 10 P.M. newscasts. Additionally, Steve will continue reporting for the 9 and 10 P.M. newscasts.
“Now more than ever, viewers rely on television news to stay informed about everything from the latest pandemic developments to the fight for racial equality, the economy, and the upcoming election,” said Shannon Isbell, News Director at WBRC FOX6 News. “We take that responsibility seriously. These journalists have broad experiences and strong records of journalistic excellence.”
The new lineup follows the retirement of Janet Hall after 40 years of service to WBRC FOX6 News audiences.
