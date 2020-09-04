Surge testing for COVID-19 coming to an end

Jefferson County Dr. David Hicks said the demand for testing has been dropping, but he sees a continued need for testing. That’s one of the major ways the county can find out who was exposed. Hicks is urging people to be careful over the Labor Day Weekend and not to give up those safety tips. Numbers of COVID-19 cases have dropped recently. As for the future, Dr. Hicks said federal money can be used to get testing kits into Alabama schools.