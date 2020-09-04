Shelby Co. students get free meals

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from Shelby County Schools:
During these unprecedented times, USDA has extended the flexibility for schools to serve meals at no cost to students. All Shelby County Schools will participate in this program as long as it is available.
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8, all students may eat standard meals (breakfast and lunch) at no cost. However, students will be required to purchase extra items that are not part of a standard meal (bottled water, extra entree, or ice cream). Because we expect this program to eventually end when federal funds are exhausted, we encourage households who may qualify for meal benefits to complete a meal benefit application at this link.
