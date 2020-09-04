Regions Bank buys lunch for hundreds of workers at DCH Regional Medical Center

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Regions Bank showed its appreciation to hundreds of healthcare workers in west Alabama Friday. The company bought lunch for more than 250 workers at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.
That effort is part of Regions’ annual “Share the Good” program. This year because of coronavirus, Regions Bank decided “Share the Good” would serve healthcare workers in Tuscaloosa who are helping patients and families coping with COVID-19.
“These are the heroes in our community. They have stepped into the gap and gone the extra mile and while Regions has given money through our foundation, we wanted to do something more personal,” according to Elizabeth Winter, Marketing Director and Area Business Manager for Regions Bank.
The bank bought box lunches from Northport Chick-fil-A to show its support to people who have spent months caring for folks who have been sick with coronavirus.
“I think people have been so purposeful and heartfelt with their actions. I think the staff really feel it now. Yeah, I think we sense it now more than ever,” Nikkie Norman, DCH Nurse manager of Trauma Surgical ICU and manager of one of the hospital’s COVID ICU’s.
Regions Bank is doing similar things to honor healthcare workers around the country this week.
