Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with George Teague

On this episode of Mike Behind the Mic, Mike talks with former Alabama Football great George Teague. They speak about two of the most iconic plays of his career: his strip against the Miami Hurricanes in the 1993 Sugar Bowl, and when he knocked over Terrell Owens after his celebration while playing for the Dallas Cowboys. The two also spoke about his budding high school coaching career.
