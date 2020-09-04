Mayor Walt Maddox will allow Tuscaloosa bars to reopen with restrictions

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Walt Maddox is updating an executive order that shut down all Tuscaloosa bars almost two weeks ago in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The mayor announced Friday night that the updated order will take effect Tuesday, Sept. 8 will allow bars to reopen at 50% capacity and sell alcohol to only seated customers.
Details include the following:
- All ABC lounge licensed establishments may operate at a reduced interior capacity of 50% of their occupancy as established by the fire marshal, not to exceed 100 persons.
- All other ABC licensed establishments shall suspend walk up bar service and only allow alcohol sales to seated customers. Customers at these establishments will not be allowed to enter the premises unless seating is available.
According to the City the updated order will be re-evaluated daily.
“Two weeks ago, a surge of coronavirus cases on UA’s campus was threatening the continuation of in-person instruction for the Fall, plus creating potential long term impacts on DCH Regional Hospital,” Mayor Walt Maddox said. “With Fall in serious jeopardy, and at the request of the University, immediate and decisive action was required to protect our healthcare system and thousands of jobs. As a result of our combined efforts, the average number of daily cases, and the overall positivity rates in our community are declining. Although far from over, this positive trend provides an opportunity for a limited reopening of bars which have sacrificed a great deal to protect our healthcare system and economy.”
