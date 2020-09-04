Gofundme created to raise money for Chilton Co. K-9 officers’ vests

“Officer Missile, a K-9 with the Chilton Co. Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response/Special Ops. Unit. Missile is recovering after being treated for a gunshot wound suffered while tracking down a suspect who law enforcement say fired at officers of the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office in Thorsby on August 31, 2020. The veterinarian who treated the two-year old Belgian Malinois told Chilton Co. Sheriff’s authorities if the bullet would have been a half inch deeper into his chest, it would have killed him. Missile is expected to be ok. This is the second bad injury this K-9 has suffered while protecting our sheriff deputies. He once again saved lives on August 31, 2020. He is a hero.