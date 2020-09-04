Gofundme created to raise money for Chilton Co. K-9 officers’ vests

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A gofundme was created to raise money for Chilton County K-9 officers’ vests. This comes after one of their K-9 officers was shot in the line of duty.
“Thank you to everyone that has reached and asked to help us purchase vests to help protect our K9 partners. This is official fundraiser for this project. We appreciate the love and support you have shown us!” Chilton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.
The gofundme reads as follows:
“Officer Missile, a K-9 with the Chilton Co. Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response/Special Ops. Unit. Missile is recovering after being treated for a gunshot wound suffered while tracking down a suspect who law enforcement say fired at officers of the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office in Thorsby on August 31, 2020. The veterinarian who treated the two-year old Belgian Malinois told Chilton Co. Sheriff’s authorities if the bullet would have been a half inch deeper into his chest, it would have killed him. Missile is expected to be ok. This is the second bad injury this K-9 has suffered while protecting our sheriff deputies. He once again saved lives on August 31, 2020. He is a hero.
I am an animal lover. Serving on the Board of our local Humane Society has brought me so much joy and sadness. Canines are very dedicated and protective of their owners. They are not just dogs - they are support dogs, guide dogs, service dogs, alert dogs, hearing dogs, detection dogs, response dogs and assistance dogs. They are life for those who need them. Missile is life for our police officers. We need to help save the lives of our K-9 Officers. Our heroes.
Bulletproof vests for K-9 Officers range from $800 - $1,200 each. We have five K-9s. Every dollar helps.
100% of the funds raised here will go to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office to be used to purchase bullet proof protection for all K-9 Officers in the county. The sooner the better; so, please donate today! Share with your friends, family, and co-workers. Your support means so much to me and the Chilton County Law Enforcement.”
