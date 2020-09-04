Friday declared Ala. Blood Donation Day due to severe shortages at blood banks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has joined governors across America in declaring Friday, Sept. 4 Blood Donation Day to help with a nationwide blood shortage crisis.
It falls on National Blood Donation Week, which is part of National Preparedness Month.
Many blood banks have suffered severe shortages in recent months, as blood donation events were canceled amid the pandemic.
If you want to donate blood, you can get more information on how and where to do so at this link.
