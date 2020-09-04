FIRST ALERT for drier air moving in this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting the day off with temperatures in the 70s. Plan to start the day with a mostly sunny sky. Clouds could increase as we head into the afternoon hours. Can’t rule out some patchy fog. Best chance to see reduced visibility will likely occur along and south of I-20. Any fog that forms should be out of here by 8 or 9 a.m. We are watching a weak cold front on FIRST ALERT AccuTrack that will try to move into our state today and tonight. The front could trigger an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Best chance to see a stray shower or storm will likely occur along and north of I-20/59. Most spots should remain dry. Any storm that forms today could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and some lightning. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s.
SIDELINE FORECAST: High school football is shaping up mostly dry and warm Friday evening. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 80s around kickoff. We can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm before 8 PM, so make sure you keep an eye on the radar through our WBRC First Alert Weather App. Temperatures are expected to slowly cool into the upper 70s by the end of the games.
NEXT BIG THING: We want to give everyone a FIRST ALERT for mostly dry conditions over the next couple of days. Humidity levels are expected to lower Saturday making it feel comfortable outside. You will likely notice cooler morning temperatures this weekend. We are forecasting lows to dip into the upper 60s Saturday morning. Sunday morning could be our coolest morning with overnight temperatures dropping into the mid 60s. Highs are expected to drop near average with temperatures in the upper 80s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Saturday could be breezy at times thanks to northerly winds at 10-15 mph. Sunday will trend a few degrees warmer with only a slight chance for an isolated storm. Highs in the lower 90s.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND BEACH FORECAST: If you plan on heading down to the Alabama Gulf Coast for one more summer vacation this weekend, it is looking nice! Plan for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Saturday is looking mostly dry with only isolated storm chances possible Sunday and Monday. Latest rip current forecast is now showing a low rip current threat for the weekend.
LOW RAIN CHANCES EARLY NEXT WEEK: Models are starting to agree on the weather pattern shaping up for early next week. We will continue to remain hot with humidity levels slowly going up. We will introduce a 20-30% chance for isolated storms Monday through Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s. Overnight lows will trend warmer with temperatures in the lower 70s.
COOLER AIR LOOKING LESS LIKELY NEXT WEEK: The promise to see a big cool down is now looking less likely as we head into the second half of next week. We will introduce a 30-40% chance for showers and storms Thursday and Friday. The cool air that was once thought to arrive Thursday could stay well to our north. Temperatures are expected be near average with temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Nana is no longer a tropical system this morning thanks to its interaction with Central America. Omar is a tropical depression and is likely to lose its tropical characteristics within the next 24 hours. It will not impact the United States.
We continue to monitor three tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. One tropical wave is moving off the coast of Africa and has a high chance to become our next tropical depression or storm in the next five days. The second tropical wave is trying to move into the Central Atlantic and has a medium chance to develop. Another wave is moving off the coast of Africa also has a low chance to develop into something over the next five days. Models are hinting that these systems could develop into something by early next week. No threats are expected to impact the United States over the next five to seven day. Remember that the peak of the hurricane season occurs in September. The season officially ends on November 30th.
Have a great and safe Labor Day Weekend!
