FIRST ALERT for drier air moving in this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting the day off with temperatures in the 70s. Plan to start the day with a mostly sunny sky. Clouds could increase as we head into the afternoon hours. Can’t rule out some patchy fog. Best chance to see reduced visibility will likely occur along and south of I-20. Any fog that forms should be out of here by 8 or 9 a.m. We are watching a weak cold front on FIRST ALERT AccuTrack that will try to move into our state today and tonight. The front could trigger an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Best chance to see a stray shower or storm will likely occur along and north of I-20/59. Most spots should remain dry. Any storm that forms today could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and some lightning. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s.