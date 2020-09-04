Fairfield man arrested after beating woman unconscious in convenience store parking lot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Thursday for beating a 61-year-old woman unconscious in a convenience store parking lot in Fairfield.
A deputy on patrol was driving along Gary Ave near Valley Rd when he observed 39-year-old James Bell stomping on the face, head and stomach of a woman who was unconscious. According to the deputy, when Bell saw the deputy approaching he attempted to flee the scene. Despite being tased Bell jumped into a car and fled.
The deputy and witnesses stayed behind to give the woman medical attention until paramedics arrived.
Patrol deputies later located the vehicle from the scene and saw James Bell walking nearby. They were able to subdue him and bring him into custody.
The 61-year-old woman is believed to be related to Bell, who says he had been angry with her about something she said.
Bell is charged with Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Attempting to Elude, Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Possess Felon Registration Card and is being held on bonds totaling $9200.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.