Eugene’s Hot Chicken expanding into Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Eugene’s has been feeding downtown Birmingham for years, but now they’re moving into the suburbs.
Eugene’s has been serving curbside meals and cooking up to-go orders since March, in fact, their downtown dining room is still off limits.
But owner Zebbie Carney is taking a chance on Hoover.
“We’ve been food truckin’ in Hoover for over five years now and this is one of our best cities that we come to,” said Carney.
Eugene’s will take over the old Highway 55 spot near the Galleria.
But that plan was delayed due to the pandemic.
“I wanted to push it back as far as I could to the end of the year, and so I think this is perfect timing,” said Carney.
Carney, who was part of an initiative to feed first responders and healthcare workers, says ultimately he has faith in his business and in the community.
“It’s just been amazing to see the city come together, I speak volumes of Birmingham, and I know Hoover as well, it’s been amazing to see people come together,” said Carney.
Look for the new Hoover location to open in October.
