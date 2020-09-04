Defibrillators at the Lakeshore-Greenway trail saving lives

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Taking a stroll or going for a jog on the Shades Creek Greenway-Lakeshore Trail is now a bit safer, now that there are three new Automated External Defibrillators, or AEDs, along the trial.
One of these devices has already saved a life.
The AEDs were just installed on August 16th, and on Thursday, firefighters said a person was found unresponsive along the trail. A quick-thinking jogger jumped into action to save the man, who is now recovering from what could have been a life-threatening situation.
The Homewood Fire Department partnered with a Boy Scout, who was working on his Eagle Scout project, to install the AEDs.
The AEDs are located at the beginning, the end, and near the mid-way point of the two-and-a-half-mile trail.
The devices typically run about $1000 each, but were donated by a local company, along the materials to mount them.
Firefighters said they hope to be able to install at least three more in the near future, and they said you don’t need any special skills to use them.
“Not only are there picture instructions, word instructions, but there’s also voice instructions,” said Lt. Alexander Glover.
“So, anyone can pick one up, see how to turn it on, pull the pads out, place them properly, and follow directions. Anyone that can follow directions can do it. There’s no reason to have any anxiety using them,” Lt. Glover explained.
These devices are to be used on people who have gone into cardiac arrest, however firefighters said there’s no risk of hurting someone while using these devices because they are designed to detect abnormal heart rhythms and won’t shock unless one is detected.
