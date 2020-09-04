Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Int’l Airport traffic rises slightly

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s airport is seeing more signs of life than they have since before the onset of COVID-19, but not by much.
In 2018, Birmingham-Shuttlesworth served 3 million flyers and according to airport officials, there were days when just 100 people came through the airport gates earlier this year.
Now, they’re averaging roughly 1,700 people a day, which is still 60 percent fewer passengers than normal.
The airport is making sure to keep people as safe as possible to ease travel anxiety.
“We are doing enhanced cleaning, especially the high touched surfaces like seating areas and elevator buttons, we are making sure they’re wiped down constantly, and at night, we use electrostatic spraying technology that really coats and disinfects hard to reach areas,” said Candace O’Neil, Birmingham Airport spokesperson.
Airlines are still requiring masks, and you are advised to get there 90 minutes early.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.