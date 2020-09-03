What does the future hold for Legion Field?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB kicks off its final season at Legion Field Thursday night. Next year, the Blazers will move to Protective Stadium downtown.
Legion Field is more than 90 years old. It’s costly to maintain the stadium each year, but supporters say the stadium has a bright future and football is a part of that future.
Legion Field has seen a lot of history over the years. While the Blazers are leaving for the new stadium downtown, supporters of Legion Field expect to see it continue to host kickoffs in the future.
“We are looking for other opportunities, additional games. We think there are several opportunities to bring football games to Legion Field during the spring football season,” said Birmingham City Council President William Parker.
The Magic City Classic continues to call Legion Field home. The city plans to continue to court other historically Black colleges to play at the stadium.
Parker said the city has made contact with other leagues about the possibility of getting a team to Birmingham and play at the stadium.
”We have already reached out the XFL for having a team within the XFL. So we have reached out to The Rock,” Parker said, referring to the new owner of that league.
The city council president said there is also 100 acres surrounding the stadium that can be developed for other sporting events.
“That is a hundred acres of area for prime amateur sports. Do we look to have more football fields overlaid with soccer and lacrosse? Also, do we want to have additional baseball fields out there?” Parker said.
Parker said the community is being asked to help them decide on the direction next for the stadium.
A spokesman for Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said the city also wants to hear from the community on what they want to see happen with the stadium. Despite some critics out there who say the stadium’s time has come and gone believing it should be torn down, Parker said that is not going to happen.
