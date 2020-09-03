UAB students excited as college football returns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Legion Field officials have implemented new safety measures, but students said the new rules won’t affect their school spirit.
Bruno Event Team CEO Gene Hallman said there was enough space inside the stadium so officials did not place a cap on the amount of fans allowed inside.
Fans and students are not allowed to tailgate this year. Ticketed seating also helped officials maintain social distancing by skipping every other row.
Fans can still enjoy concessions, but only every other register is open to use.
“For the student body, it’s great to go out and be at events with your school and with your class and just have that sense of unity,” UAB Junior Brandon Ivey said.
“It’s important, especially for freshmen, it’s our first time getting to do this as a student and not just paying to get into the game,” UAB Freshman Katya McGee said.
Officials said staff was in place to keep an eye on social distancing in the stands and to make sure fans wore their masks.
There are also safety guidelines in place for the players - they will be tested for COVID-19 weekly throughout the season.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.