Tuscaloosa City Schools reviewing staggered schedule plan

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City School Board of Education is working to return students to in-person instruction and reviewing a different plan to make it happen.
Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria is proposing that students return to the classroom using a staggered or hybrid approach in the coming weeks.
In the board of education meeting earlier this week, Daria stated the amount of time spent in a staggered format would be brief before a full return to campus for all students, who choose to come back.
This would allow students and teachers to get used to new procedures for health and safety , as outlined by the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Toolkit.
A date-specific recommendation was not presented to board members, but the option to bring students back to school before nine weeks is still a possibility, as all students right now only have the virtual learning option.
An official recommendation for this plan should be presented in next Tuesday’s school board meeting, September 8th.
