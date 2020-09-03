Tuscaloosa City Schools considering early return to in-person classes

He called conversations about returning to school buildings from remote learning during Tuesday’s Tuscaloosa City the right thing to do. He added, that the system has not received all of the computers it needed for students for successfully do virtual learning. If students are brought back earlier than at the end of the approved 9 week plan, they’d come back on staggered, temporary schedules. One group would come Mondays and Tuesdays. The other group on Wednesday and Thursday with alternating virtual days when they are not on campus.