Tarrant community helps fill digital divide for students

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s become a community effort to make sure Tarrant City School students have what they need this year. Local businesses and churches are serving as Wi-Fi hot spot zones so student can get their work done.
The district has identified eight locations where hot spots have been installed.
“Parents and students can sit in their parking lot and download content or upload content that is being used in the classroom,” said Sherlene McDonald, Superintendent. “Students are able to work offline on the content as long as it’s downloaded onto the Chromebook.”
McDonald hopes that format means students don’t have to sit for hours in parking lots to complete assignments. She also hopes the disbursement of free internet vouchers from the state for families in need will help.
All students in Tarrant City Schools are eligible to receive the free service.
