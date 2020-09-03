SEAP hears concerns about special needs student education during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Special Education Advisory Panel held a virtual meeting Wednesday discussing some of the concerns parents and teachers have about accommodations for special needs students.
Leaders heard well over a dozen submitted comments from parents of special needs students and teachers from across Alabama.
The state serves about 90,000 special education students and there’s an accountability push right now to make sure districts are adhering to services legally required for students.
Anonymous public comments included concerns about how specialized learning plans will be implemented if schools shut down again.
Some argued that special education curriculum accommodations were left out of the virtual learning software purchased by the state. Others expressed frustration with districts they said are starting virtually and will allow extra-curricular activities, but are limiting traditional learning opportunities for special needs students.
The panel didn’t respond to comments. Chair Jeana Winter says they will review those comments and make recommendations. The next public meeting is October 14th, but they will have a series of work sessions between now and then.
