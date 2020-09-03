Researchers: Clinical vaccine trials need more diversity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Centers for Disease Control, Black and Latino people make up more than half of the reported COVID-19 cases in the United States.
But as vaccine trials continue, researchers are finding it tough to get participation from non-white participants.
Researchers said only about 15% of participants in those trials are people of color.
And many are wondering if the lack of minority participation will hurt the effectiveness of a vaccine.
Experts said there are many reasons why people are under-represented in various kinds of research.
“Certainly, a distant history of abuses of various kinds, and to this day a history of inadequate access to health care and a concern about, for example, exploitation,” said Associate Dean for Genetic Medicine at UAB Dr. Bruce Korf.
“So, for many reasons people are suspicious and concerned about their participation in research,” Dr. Korf explained.
But lives are at stake in the process of trying to find a vaccine and doctors said more efforts are needed to gain the trust of those most vulnerable.
“We need to learn from the people who we’re trying to engage what exactly is that will help them to have more trust in the workers who are actually doing the research,” Dr. Korf said.
Doctors said it’s critically important to have a diverse group volunteers for vaccine trials to ensure one will work in various populations.
“What if there’s a safety issue that doesn’t apply to young white people, but people of color and older folks have a safety problem that emerges after the vaccine’s released. Well, that’s a travesty!” said Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases at UAB, Dr. Michael Saag.
“That’s something that should be figured out while the trials are going on. What we need to do is get the message out loud and clear that everyone should consider participation in the vaccine,” Dr. Saag explained.
Dr. Saag added that we know who’s being disproportionately impacted by the virus right now: the elderly, Black people and other people of color, as well as those with pre-existing conditions.
He’s calling for people - especially in these groups - to participate, saying it will not only help them in the long run, but humanity as a whole.
