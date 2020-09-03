Proposed amendments you’ll see on the ballot in November

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are exactly two months out from election day. While you may be thinking most about who to vote for president, you’re also being asked to vote on six potentially confusing amendments.
Here’s a look at what Amendment 1 will say.
PROPOSING AN AMENDMENT TO THE CONSTITUTION OF ALABAMA 1901, TO AMEND ARTICLE VIII OF THE CONSTITUTION OF ALABAMA OF 1901, NOW APPEARING AS SECTION 177 OF THE RECOMPILATION OF THE CONSTITUTION OF ALABAMA OF 1901, AS AMENDED, TO PROVIDE THAT ONLY A CITIZEN OF THE UNITED STATES HAS THE RIGHT TO VOTE.
A little confusing, to say the least. In layman’s terms, this reaffirms that only American citizens can vote.
Now, you may be wondering why we need to vote on this on a state level. Alabama lawmakers say it’s just a matter of closing any potential loopholes in the future by having this in writing.
”I would term it a little bit of a housekeeping matter because federal law does control, but again, nonetheless, something that policy makers and legislators thought was important to put in our state Constitution,” said State Sen. Arthur Orr.
Amendment 2 is 240 words about judges and judicial inquiry commissions. To simplify, it’s all about who gets to administer the courts.
Right now, the chief justice of the Alabama supreme court appoints those people.But this amendment would give the full supreme court a say. Why does that matter? The administrator of courts is a very important job, and lawmakers believe more people should have a say in who does it. Senator Orr says chiefs may appoint a campaign manager or someone who’s just simply not qualified for the job.
“Some of the administrators that have been brought in have no experience in the administrations, and we’re talking about a budget of well over hundreds of millions of dollars in the judiciary, thousands of employees, just lots of moving parts,” Orr said. “It’s a very complex job, and having a better prepared civil servant to serve in that role is certainly something that we seek to have and the continuity rather than the revolving door with maybe they’re competent, maybe they have no experience.”
