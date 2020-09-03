More rapid testing on the way to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -We could soon see a lot more antigen COVID-19 testing in Alabama. That’s the rapid tests that can provide results in minutes. Right now, the federal government is shipping those tests to states. Once they arrive in Alabama, Governor Ivey will decide where they should be used.
“Antigen tests are becoming much more popular because they’re easier to do quickly. They require a lot less technical expertise, training and dedicated personnel,” Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer with the Alabama Department of Public Health said.
We know these type tests are being used in nursing homes. The tests could also be used in schools but Harris says it’s a little early to know how that process will work.
The combination of speed and low cost are making them more popular, but Harris says there is a drawback. The tests can produce false negatives.
“If you have a person who may really have the disease and yet the test doesn’t show that they do. So we know that we’ve missed some cases with that so that’s part of the trade off,” Harris said.
Dr. Harris says once this type rapid testing is repeatedly used in large populations then the false negative becomes less of a problem.
When it comes to overall testing, Harris says he’s pleased with the state’s performance and so far he says every county is meeting its testing goals.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.