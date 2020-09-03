Moody High School staff working to create outdoor learning space

Moody, Ala. (WBRC) - Moody High School staff are looking into innovative ways to create more social distancing for students and teachers. They want to build a new outdoor learning space for students.
“Classrooms are standard size, but when we go outside we can add more space,” said Principal Chris Walter.
Teachers used the outdoor area in front of the school Wednesday to create a spacious classroom, but Walter is thinking of something even bigger.
The staff wants to transform the grassy area behind the library into an outdoor learning space that can be used for classes, lunch, or small-scale productions in the mini amphitheater.
The project is expected cost between $10,000 to $15,000 when it’s all done. Walter says construction crews would do the heavy lifting, but students will pitch in to help with some of the work.
“The picnic tables and seating. We’re able to do that with students,” said Walter. “That way it’s a project based learning environment.”
School leaders hope to start pouring concrete this fall.
They’ll start with adding the picnic tables and will continue to raise money to add the stadium seats and covering for the amphitheater.
You’re asked to call the school or email the principal at christoper.walters@sccboe.org if you’re interested in donating to the project.
