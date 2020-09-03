Miles College seeks donations for students after dorm fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Miles College has had to relocate 117 students displaced because of a fire in a men’s dorm on August 25. Many of those students lost everything and others suffered smoke and water damage to their belongings.
You can help the young men with donations through the student relief fund.
1. Financial Donation to the College (Makes checks payable to the Miles College: Student Relief Fund)
2. Bath cloths and towels
3. Pillows and sheets
4. T-shirts, shorts, joggers, socks, and underwear
5. Toiletries
6. Food and/or snacks
Checks can be mailed to:
Miles College
Attn: Student Relief Fund
5500 Myron Massey
Birmingham, AL 35208
You can also call 205-929-1448 or 205-929-1803.
