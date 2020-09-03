Miles College seeks donations for students after dorm fire

Several students lost everything following a fire at a men's dorm at Miles College
By WBRC Staff | September 3, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 1:23 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Miles College has had to relocate 117 students displaced because of a fire in a men’s dorm on August 25. Many of those students lost everything and others suffered smoke and water damage to their belongings.

You can help the young men with donations through the student relief fund.

1. Financial Donation to the College (Makes checks payable to the Miles College: Student Relief Fund)

2. Bath cloths and towels

3. Pillows and sheets

4. T-shirts, shorts, joggers, socks, and underwear

5. Toiletries

6. Food and/or snacks

Checks can be mailed to:

Miles College

Attn: Student Relief Fund

5500 Myron Massey

Birmingham, AL 35208

You can also call 205-929-1448 or 205-929-1803.

