JeffCo deputies investigating Wednesday night shooting at Center Point home

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Center Point that left one person injured.
Deputies say they were called to the 100 block of Sterling Circle NW around 9:45 Wednesday night. Arriving deputies located a 26-year-old man who had been shot at the address.
The victim told deputies that a man he does not know came into his own and the two got into an argument that turned physical. The victim says the man took his gun and shot him.
Authorities have not released any information on possible suspects.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.