Free drive-through COVID-19 testing sites available

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The ADPH (Alabama Department of Public Health) says drive-through COVID-19 testing sites are available at no charge to all state residents, including children, at three testing sites on Sept. 3 and 4.
This opportunity is offered regardless of whether the person is experiencing symptoms or has been tested previously. Neither insurance nor identification is required, according to the ADPH.
Please go online to make an appointment at this link.
Appointments are available at these locations:
Riverchase Galleria, 2500 Galleria Circle (Sears parking lot), Hoover, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. – noon Friday
Cathedral of the Cross A.O.H. Church of God, 1480 Center Point Parkway, Birmingham, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. – noon Friday
Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service Training - Logistics Center, 3311 Kauloosa Ave., Tuscaloosa, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday
Other locations where free COVID-19 testing is available include the following:
Hinkle Pharmacy Health Mart, 1090 9th Ave SW #110, Bessemer - Thursday, September 3, Tuesday, September 8, and Wednesday, September 9: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Hokes Bluff Shoppe, 5702 U.S. Highway 278E, Hokes Bluff - Thursday, September 3 and Tuesday, September 8: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m
Super Bee Health Mart Pharmacy, 3354 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City - Thursday, September 3, Tuesday, September 8, and Wednesday, September 9,
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The ADPH says anyone who has a known contact to a person with COVID-19 or suspects being exposed is urged to take advantage of this free testing, which is being offered for a limited time only. Persons without symptoms should consider testing between 4-7 days after their last known exposure to a COVID-19 case. The incubation period of COVID-19 is 2-14 days.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.