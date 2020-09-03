FIRST ALERT: Hot and mostly dry conditions expected Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! It’s another warm and muggy start to the morning with temperatures holding steady in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack showing mostly clear conditions with clouds to our north and west. Active weather will remain in east Texas and Arkansas where a stalled front is producing heavy rain and thunderstorms this morning. We should start the day with some sunshine and muggy conditions. It is going to be a hot afternoon with temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 80s at noon. Highs today could climb into the low to mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s today. We should see a nice breeze out of the west today at 10-15 mph to help you cool you down. Most of us should remain dry today with the best chance for an isolated shower or storm in far north Alabama and into Tennessee. If you are planning on attending the UAB Football game tonight, it is look dry and very warm. Kickoff temperatures could be in the upper 80s with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 80s by the end of the game.