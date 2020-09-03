FIRST ALERT: Hot and mostly dry conditions expected Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! It’s another warm and muggy start to the morning with temperatures holding steady in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack showing mostly clear conditions with clouds to our north and west. Active weather will remain in east Texas and Arkansas where a stalled front is producing heavy rain and thunderstorms this morning. We should start the day with some sunshine and muggy conditions. It is going to be a hot afternoon with temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 80s at noon. Highs today could climb into the low to mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s today. We should see a nice breeze out of the west today at 10-15 mph to help you cool you down. Most of us should remain dry today with the best chance for an isolated shower or storm in far north Alabama and into Tennessee. If you are planning on attending the UAB Football game tonight, it is look dry and very warm. Kickoff temperatures could be in the upper 80s with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 80s by the end of the game.
FIRST ALERT FOR DRY WEATHER: We want to give everyone a first alert for mostly dry conditions over the next couple of days. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm Friday afternoon for areas along and north of I-20/59. High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 90s. A weak cold front is expected to move into Central Alabama Saturday dropping our humidity levels a little and cooling us down to near average temperatures. Highs on Saturday are expected to climb into the upper 80s with a partly cloudy sky. Sunday morning could be slightly cooler with lows dipping into the upper 60s.
SIDELINE FORECAST: High school football is shaping up mostly dry and warm Friday evening. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 80s around kickoff. We can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm before 8 p.m., so make sure you keep an eye on the radar through our WBRC First Alert Weather App. Temperatures are expected to slowly cool into the upper 70s and lower 80s by the end of the games.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND BEACH FORECAST: If you plan on heading down to the Alabama Gulf Coast for one more summer vacation this weekend, it is looking nice! Plan for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Saturday is looking mostly dry with only isolated storm chances possible Sunday and Monday. Latest rip current forecast is now showing a low rip current threat for the weekend.
LOW RAIN CHANCES EARLY NEXT WEEK: Models continue to show opposite solutions regarding the forecast for next week. The GFS model is showing increasing rain chances Sunday through Wednesday. The European model keeps us hot and mostly dry. We will introduce isolated storm chances Sunday through Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the lower 70s.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the potential to see cooler than average temperatures for the second half of next week. Models continue to disagree on the placement of the cooler weather across the country. The GFS model has us in the 70s and lower 80s starting next Thursday and Friday. The European model never cools us down and keeps us hot in the 90s. With so much disagreement this far out, it is uncertain how cool it will get next week. We still think the potential exists to see below average temperatures. Plan for our best rain chance to occur next Wednesday with drier conditions for the second half of next week.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Around 1 a.m CT this morning, Nana made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds up to 75 mph. Landfall occurred on the coast of Belize between Dangriga and Placencia. Nana is forecast to weaken now that is over land. It could produce strong winds and heavy rain for parts of Central America. It will not have an impact on the United States. Omar is a tropical depression and is likely to lose its tropical characteristics within the next 24 hours. It will not impact the United States.
We continue to monitor three tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. One tropical wave is moving off the coast of Africa and has a high chance to become our next tropical depression or storm in the next five days. The second tropical wave is trying to move into the Central Atlantic and has a low chance to develop. Another wave is moving off the coast of Africa also has a low chance to develop into something over the next five days. Remember that the peak of the hurricane season occurs in September. The season officially ends on November 30th.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a great Thursday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.