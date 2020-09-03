Experience hits the right note for the Oak Mountain High School band

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Oak Mountain High School Spirit of the Cahaba Marching Band is made up of 205 members, but its foundation rides the experience of 43 seniors. Without the opportunity to compete this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, halftime performances at football games is competition the Spirit of Cahaba uses to remain sharp.
“We have incredible leadership,” said Associate Director of Bands at Oak Mountain High School Travis Bender. “Our seniors are the back bone of the band this year and during this new normal we need them because they have a great attitude and it has carried its way through the entire band, so we have not skipped a beat.”
Under the direction of Kevin Ownby, the Spirit of the Cahaba performs this fall on the gridiron during halftime of games with a theme called “New York State of Mind.” The show is a medley of New York tunes: “Rhapsody in Blue,” written by George Gershwin, Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York,” “Emprie State of Mind” by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys and Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind.”
The Oak Mountain High School Spirit of the Cahaba is currently holding a fundraiser to help better the program to get new instruments and equipment. If you’d like to make a donation to the cause visit the bands social media pages on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @OakMountainBand
Oak Mountain is the Sideline Band of the Week and will be featured Friday night at 10:25 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 News.
