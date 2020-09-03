Dogs displaced by Hurricane Laura arrive Friday in Birmingham area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 40 dogs displaced after Hurricane Laura tore through parts of Louisiana and Texas will arrive in the Birmingham area Friday.
The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) is partnering with Wings of Rescue to welcome the animals.
The dogs will arrive on two different planes piloted by Wings of Rescue, Friday at the Bessemer Airport.
GBHS received an urgent request from the ASPCA for help to evacuate adoptable animals from Louisiana.
“We reached out to shelter partners in Alabama and the Carolinas as well as several rescue partners to see if anyone could take even one animal, and the response was overwhelming,” said Allison Black Cornelius, CEO of GBHS. “Most of these dogs are heartworm positive and would be euthanized this week if we could not help find places for them.”
16 dogs will be available at the GBHS Adoption Center, while the remaining dogs will be rescued by the Shelby County Humane Society, the Hilton Head Humane Society, No Greater Love Rescue, Dixie Girl Rescue, Sugarbelle Foundation, Forgotten Tails, and others.
GBHS is waiving adoption fees for all hurricane rescued animals. GBHS is requesting donations of pet supplies, pet food, and funds to help with disaster relief efforts. You can go here for more information on how to help
