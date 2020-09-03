Carver High School baseball coach arrested on multiple sex charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office has arrested the head baseball coach at Carver High School for multiple charges including having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19, distributing obscene material, soliciting a child by computer and more.
55-year-old Richard Pope also teaches TV production at Carver High School. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail Wednesday evening on 4 charges, with bonds totaling $72,000.
Some of the charges date back to March of this year.
Sherrell Stewart, communications representative for Birmingham City Schools states that Pope is currently on leave pending the investigation .
