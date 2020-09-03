LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Former Carver baseball coach sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for sending obscene images to a minor

55-year-old Richard Pope
55-year-old Richard Pope(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The former head baseball coach at Carver High School has been sentenced to serve 54 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to sending of obscene material to a minor.

According to the plea agreement, 55-year-old Richard Pope was a graphics art teacher and baseball coach at G.W. Carver High School in Birmingham. In March 2020, Pope messaged a minor on Facebook. During the chats, Pope engaged the minor in sexually explicit conversations and sent the minor obscene images.

As a condition of his supervised release, Pope must register as a sex offender in accordance with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daxton Elliot Keith, 21.
Man arrested for 2 counts of capital murder in Hoover apartment complex shooting
25-year-old identified as victim in Birmingham homicide
25-year-old identified as victim in Birmingham homicide
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘All I could find were her shoes’, Cupcake McKinney’s mother testifies in kidnapping case
Birmingham Police investigating homicide Downtown
Man shot, killed in downtown Birmingham
Hurricane Ian caused notable damage in the Myrtle Beach area, including a collapsed portion of...
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian causes significant damage, pier collapse in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility is one of 13 prisons under investigation
Man dies after being stabbed at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
Hoover PD wears pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness
Hoover PD wears pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness
Villa Rica Ct. apartment fire
Fire at Birmingham apartment complex damages 4 units
Stranger saves woman from dog attack
Birmingham woman meets man who saved her during violent dog attack