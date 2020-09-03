Former Carver baseball coach sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for sending obscene images to a minor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The former head baseball coach at Carver High School has been sentenced to serve 54 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to sending of obscene material to a minor.

According to the plea agreement, 55-year-old Richard Pope was a graphics art teacher and baseball coach at G.W. Carver High School in Birmingham. In March 2020, Pope messaged a minor on Facebook. During the chats, Pope engaged the minor in sexually explicit conversations and sent the minor obscene images.

As a condition of his supervised release, Pope must register as a sex offender in accordance with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

