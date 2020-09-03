2 arrested for August murder in Tom Brown Village

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men face multiple charges after a murder in Tom Brown Village last month.
Reginald Jones, 36, is charged with murder and attempted murder and Gary Jones, 37, is charged with murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm within city limits. These charges follow the murder of Eddie Jackson on August 24.
Police say Jackson, 43, was one of two people shot in the 4100 block of Messer Airport Highway around 1:30 p.m. on August 24. Jackson was transported to UAB Hospital and a second victim was taken to St. Vincent East in a personal vehicle.
Both suspects are being held in Jefferson County Jail.
