Anniston firm experimenting with possible COVID-19 treatment

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A medical company in Anniston is experimenting with a possible treatment for COVID-19.
Pinnacle Research is a company located right across the street from Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
They’re experimenting with a medication that can be used to treat COVID-19, and and are working with former COVID-19 patients and their antibodies. In fact, they’re even seeking more patients.
“This particular medication is targeted specifically for COVID, so what the company did is they found people who had recovered from COVID, and they enhanced those antibodies, formulated then in a way they be given to patients,” says Tracy Sims, a managing partner at the firm.
Pinnacle has been located in Anniston since 1998.
