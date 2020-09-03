Alabama’s Elementary Teacher of the Year receives check

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Another honor for Alabama’s Elementary Teacher of the Year.
We first told you last month about the honor given to Andrew Jackson, a teacher at Eden Elementary School in Pell City.
It was announced at a state school board meeting.
Thursday, Dr. Jackson was presented with a check for $1,000 from the Scottish Rite Foundation, the oldest sponsor of Alabama’s Teacher of the Year Program.
We asked Jackson about his plans for the money.
“I don’t spend money before I have it, so that’s a great question. I know there’s a lot of things classroom-wise that I’ve been looking at, and a lot of things, so we’ll just kind of see where it goes. I don’t have any plans for it just yet,” Jackson said.
Jackson teaches various subjects in the forth grade, but especially math, a subject he calls his first love.
